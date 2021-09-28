Cooper calls open date “Opportunity Week”

The Cooper Cougars led Granbury at the end of the first quarter this season and ended up with 56 points in a 21-point victory.

Aaron Roan’s team is now 1-1 in district play, and they are headed into their open date.

They aren’t playing a game this week, and some think it’s a week off.

That’s not really the case. There is work to be done.

When you don’t have an opponent to prepare for, that work can get done.

Roan said, “We don’t call it an open week. It’s opportunity week. That’s what we refer to it over here. It’s an opportunity for us to get better at what we do. We are treating just as that, an opportunity for us to get better at what we do. To look in and get prepared for things in the future and getting into next week. So, we are keeping our routine pretty much the same, as if we are playing a game this week. The practice schedule and things like that are going to very similiar to what we do. It’s a great opportunity to grow and develop and continue to get better. We thought we did a lot of good stuff last Friday. We still made some mistakes. There are still some things that we could clean up. We are using this as an opportunity to clean those up.”

The Cougars continue the season in 12 days at Shotwell Stadium.

They host Fort Worth Arlington Heights in District 3-5A Division I.

Cooper beat the Yellowjackets 48-0 last year.