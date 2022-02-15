Cooper dominates Monterey to earn second straight district championship

The Cooper Cougars needed a victory over Lubbock Monterey to earn at least a share of the District 4-5A championship on Tuesday night.

They got the job done by beating the Plainsmen, 66-36, in Lubbock. That victory coupled with the Wylie Bulldogs loss to Lubbock Coronado gave the outright district title to the Cougars.

Cooper was led in scoring by Collin Reed and Jalen Cherry. They both delivered 16 points in the victory. Andrew Gonzalez was next with 12 points on the night, and Jaelyn Rivera put 10 points on the board.

The Cougars are back to back district champs for the first time since 1996 and just the second time in school history.

Cooper goes to the playoffs with a 20-10 record.

Lubbock Coronado over Wylie, 59-55

The Wylie Bulldogs needed a win on Tuesday night to earn a share of the District 4-5A championship.

They came up short against Lubbock Coronado, 55-59.

Wylie built a big lead in the first quarter, but the Mustangs chipped away at the lead.

They outscored the Bulldogs 9-5 down the stretch to get the win.

Avery Brekke led the Bulldogs in scoring with 21 points.

Wylie enters the playoffs as the second seed.