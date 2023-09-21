ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are back at home for the second week in a row, and they are set to play their final non-district game.

This week, like others, the Cooper coaching staff wants to see one thing from the players.

They wan to see consistency.

Head coach Aaron Roan says when the Cougars execute, they are successful.

However, he’s not seeing that consistency on every snap.

He said, “Everything matters. How you do anything is how you do everything. If it’s a six inch step, you’ve got to take a six inch step. If it’s shuffling out, you’ve got to shuffle out. Whatever it is that you’ve got to do , we’ve got to do it consistently play in and play out. We’ve got one more non-district game to clean up what we’ve got to clean up and get better at being a better us. I still believe that is what it is. There are times, last week, that we’ve got to get out of our own way at some point and relax and take a breath and go play football. We are getting into Week 5, and we can see when we do what we are supposed to do, it works like it’s supposed to work.”

The Cougars look for that consistency on Friday night against Odessa Permian at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.