ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Over at Cougar Field, Cooper hosted Lubbock Coronado in district 4-5A play. Cooper fell, 6-5 to the Mustangs.

In the fourth inning, two runs scored increased Lubbock Coronado’s lead, 6-2.

Over the next three innings Cooper fought back, but came up short by one, losing by a final score of 6-5.

With this loss Cooper falls to 2-2 in district play. They take on Lubbock Monterey at Cougar Field Saturday at 1 p.m.