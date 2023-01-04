The Cooper Cougars are coming off a loss to San Angelo Central and are 11-8 so far the season.

But, each of those losses have been fairly close, some even by only one or two points.

Now the team is looking push forward this week to pulling those close games out in securing those hard-earned victories.

Senior Maxwell Falade said, “Since we take so much energy on defense we don’t cut hard enough sometimes. We practice late game situations and we’ve done more offensive drills. We just want to go back-to-back-to-back, just get another district championship.”

Head coach Bryan Conover said, “We’ve played in a lot of close games, we’ve loss a lot of one or two point games but that just shows our kids that we’re right there we just have to focus on the little things and we can pull those games out win we get to district. You know we tell our guys we can’t afford to have any lapses, we have to be locked in on every possession, know we’re guarding, know what the game plan is, and we just can’t afford to have any little mistakes. We have to make our free throws make our lay-ups and hopefully we can pull those close games out.”

The Cougars faces the Monterey Plainsmen this Friday at home at 7:30 p.m.