Cooper Cougars are winning on the court and in the classroom

The Cooper Cougars are coming off an impressive victory over Wichita Falls Rider, and they are 12-7, so far this season.

The Cougars on court work is getting folks attention, but what about the classroom.

Cooper released today that the players all made either A’s or B’s on their report cards in the most recent six weeks.

Wins and losses make the headlines. The work in the classroom makes the future.

Andrew Gonzalez said, “It’s actually good for everybody because they all stay on their “A” game. Really, nobody every fails. Most likely, everybody is going to pass. If they don’t want it, they’ll just give up.”

Bryan Conover said, “It’s really been refreshing that you don’t have to, as a coach, spend a lot of time worrying about grades and stuff. Our kids work at it. They do a great job in the classroom, so they pay attention, participate in class. Let’s go to college. Let’s get a great job, and then let’s be successful in life.”

Cooper closes out the non-district portion of the schedule on Friday at Cougar Gym against Seminole.

District 4-5A play starts on January 14 against Lubbock High.