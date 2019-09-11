Cooper Cougars eye AHS in Crosstown Showdown

Cooper is rolling into the Crosstown Showdown with the Eagles.

Head Coach Aaron Roan’s team knocked Grapevine around on Friday night and posted a 42-14 victory.

Abilene High is next. It’s not a district game, and it doesn’t earn his team a playoff spot.

However, Roan says his guys are ready to take on their crosstown rivals.

Aaron Roan said, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t for them. You see those guys, and you know those guys. Teenagers what to have those bragging rights around town. It’s not what it has been in the past when it comes down to who gets a playoff spot, and who doesn’t. It’s an extremely fun and unique atmosphere that not a whole lot of kids get the opportunity to play in, so it’s pretty special in that aspect of it. It’s a fun environment, and everybody, both sides of town and both schools, are going to be ready to go play. When you have a game like this, you are going to get the best that they’ve got from both teams.”

It’s Crosstown Showdown week. Cooper is 2-0. Abilene High is 0-2.

Abilene High won four of the last five games with Cooper.

The Cougars lead the overall series with 33 wins in 58 games.