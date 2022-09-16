The Cooper Cougars won their second straight triller on Friday afternoon in Lubbock.

Cooper jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the first half. Chris Warren threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the first two quarters.

Lubbock Coronado came storming back in the third and early fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored three straight touchdowns to retake the lead 28-27 midway through the fourth quarter.

Cooper had one last chance with :48 to go in the game. Warren finds Jaylen Parker, who catches a 68-yard pass for the go ahead touchdown. The ball actually bounced off two Coronado defenders hands.

Cooper improves to 2-2 on the season with the win. They finish non-district next week in Odessa against the Permian Panthers.