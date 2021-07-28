Cooper Cougars on cover of Texas Football Magazine

Just about anyone that follows Texas high school or college football knows about Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

This year, the Cooper Cougars are on the local cover of the magazine.

Texas Football covers collegiate and high school football for the state with write ups about every team in Texas.

The Cooper players and coach received their copies and were excited to see themselves on the cover.

Jett Villareal said, The senior class has been working really hard, the past years we’ve just made a name for ourselves as individuals so now we’re excited to show the world and Texas about Cooper fotball.”

Cooper is picked to win it’s district in 2021, and they start practicing on August 9.