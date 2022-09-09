The Cooper Cougars didn’t get off on the best foot their first two weeks of the season picking up losses in both.

The Cougars hosted the San Angelo Central Bobcats at Shotwell Stadium this afternoon.

The two haven’t met in 10 years, back then they were district rivals.

Cooper fell behind 10-0 and then scored two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions.

After a Central field goal, Mikei Flye scored on a long touchdown run to give Cooper an eight point lead.

Central then scored to make it a one point game late in the half.

Daniel Bray gave Cooper an eight point lead going into the half, he scored on a 69-yard run of the last play of the second quarter.

They went back and forth in the second half.

Central tied the game after blocking a Cooper punt, it was tied 35-35 at the end of regulation.

Central kicked a field goal in their first possession of overtime, making it 38-35.

Cooper came right back. Chris Warren completed a pass to Malik Johnson Jr. for the game winning touchdown.

Final score being 41-38.

Cooper finally goes on the road next week to face the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs.