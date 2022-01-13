Cooper Cougars ready for wide open district race

The Cooper Cougars are off to a great start to the season.

They are 13-7 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into the start of District 4-5A play.

The Cougars are an experienced club, and they own the best non-district record among district rivals.

The district doesn’t have a clear favorite, and Cooper head coach Bryan Conover says that makes the race for the title more exciting.

Conover said, “It’s kind of a unique district in that there’s no really big dog, and there’s no weak team. I think everybody’s going to be good. You are going to have to show and play every night. You can beat anybody on any night and you can lose to anybody on any night. We are looking to get some consistency with our guys and be performing at a high level when that time comes. We’ve got a great group of kids. Most of them are returners from last year. That’s really helped us from a continuity stand point. We don’t have to do a lot of reteaching. Our kids know what we run, and how we operate. It’s been kind of nice to have some returners that know how we operate and how we do things.”

District starts on Friday.

The Cougars get it going with a road game against Lubbock High.