The Abilene High Eagles lost their second straight game on Friday night, and the Cooper Cougars earned their second victory in a row.

Aaron Roan’s team roared out to a big 20 points lead over Lubbock Coronado in Friday, but the Mustangs came back to take a 28-27 lead in the second half.

That’s no hill for climber.

Quarterback Chris Warren delivered a 68 yard touchdown pass for the game winner.

It’s their second straight lost lead, and second straight comeback.

Roan said, I told them, ‘You don’t have to get my blood pressure up rolling like we have, but if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.’ It’s all about having one more point at the end of the game whatever it takes. We are continuing to grow and continuing to progress. That’s what we wanted to see in our non-district play. That’s what we are looking to do again this week. It’s a group of guys that are hungry to get better each week. That’s a big part of it. Our senior class is working extremely hard and bringing the younger guys up. When you have that, the we may be down, but we aren’t out mentallity.”

Non-district football comes to a close this week out west.

The Cougars take on Odessa Permian at Ratliff Stadium.

This is their first meeting in nine years.