Saturday, the Cooper Cougars hosted the Lubbock High Westerners inside Cougar Gym to kick off their senior day.

This game was a reschedule one due to the inclement weather the state of Texas experienced during the week.

The Lady Cougars dominated on the court beating the Lady Westerners 67-48.

Their final regular season game is on the road Tuesday at Lubbock Coronado.

As for varsity boys, they took the court shortly after the girls game.

Senior Jaelyn Rivera had a total of 30 points to lead the way offensively.

The Cougars won 43-30, breaking their two game losing streak and improves to 6-3 in district play.

Cooper faces Lubbock Coronado next week.