Cooper defeats AHS 23-14 in Crosstown Showdown

In Cooper defeats AHS in 59th Crosstown Showdown 23-14.

Cooper struck first on an Aidan Thompson pass to Marcus Gomez for a 66-yard touchdown pass to put Cooper up 7-0.

The Cougars tacked on 2 more with a safety on a botched snap into the endzone by AHS.

A Noah Garcia handoff for 64 yards set up an Aiden Thompson QB sneak for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 16-0.

Abilene High would get on the board with a touchdown pass from Matthew Ezzell to Damian Enriquez to cut the deficit to 16-7.

In the 3rd quarter, the Eagles would close the gap with an Ezzell QB sneak for a touchdown to make it 16-14.

A Noah Garcia touchdown run in the 4th quarter sealed the deal for the Cougars, putting them up 23-14.

Cooper improves to 34-24-1 in the series with the win.

Abilene High will head to Midland next week.

Cooper will take on Wylie at Shotwell Stadium.