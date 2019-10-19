Cooper defeats Amarillo Caprock 51-24

The Cooper Cougars improved to 8-0 on the season after yet another dominant performance on the road, defeating Amarillo Caprock 51-24.

Cooper opened the scoring in the 1st Quarter with a Noah Garcia 15-yard touchdown run to give Abilene Cooper a 7-0 lead over Caprock.

Dylon Davis followed with an interception that went for 71 yards and a touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-0 heading into the 2nd Quarter.

Cooper’s defense continued to thrive, with Isaiah Boutte returning an interception for 20 yards and a touchdown to put Cooper up 21-0.

Caprock kicked a field goal to get on the board for the first time to make it a halftime score of 21-3.

In the second half, Caprock struck first on a Corbin Putman 1-yard touchdown run as Caprock cut Cooper’s lead to 21-10.

Aidan Thompson would respond with his first touchdown pass of the day, connecting with Daelin Campos on a 61-yard scoring pass as Cooper went up in Caprock 27-10.

Tarik Williams countered with a pass to Bryan Rodriguez for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-17 late in the 3rd Quarter.

Thompson would then thrown a 30-yard touchdown to Izaiah Clark to make it 34-17 closing out the quarter.

Noah Garcia opened the 4th Quarter scored on a 96-yard run as Cooper went up 41-17.

Dylon Davis attacked on offense with a 59-yard run as Cooper broke it open with a 48-17 lead.

Cooper would go on to win the ball game 51-24.

The Cougars host Lubbock next week at Shotwell Stadium.

