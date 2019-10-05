Cooper defeats Lubbock Coronado on road, 52-24

The Cooper Cougars found themselves in a dogfight with Lubbock Coronado in Lubbock but found a way to come away with the victory, 52-24.

Coronado got on the board early with an early 7-0 lead, but a Noah Garcia touchdown knotted it at 7.

Coronado took a 14-7 lead, but Cooper once again responded with a 10-yard run in the 2nd Quarter to tie it.

Coronado put up 10 unanswered points, but Garcia tacked on yet another touchdown run to make it 24-21 Coronado heading into the half.

After a field goal to tie it for Cooper, Jessus Menjivar gave them their first lead of the day on a 20-yard run to make it 31-24.

Already up 45-24, a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Garcia put the game out of reach.

The Cougars had a 32-point second half that helped them blow the game wide open and continue their undefeated 6-0 run.

Cooper had 515 yards of total offense in the game.

The Cougars head to Amarillo Palo Duro next week.