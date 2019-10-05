Cooper defeats Lubbock Coronado on road, 52-24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cooper Cougars found themselves in a dogfight with Lubbock Coronado in Lubbock but found a way to come away with the victory, 52-24.

Coronado got on the board early with an early 7-0 lead, but a Noah Garcia touchdown knotted it at 7.

Coronado took a 14-7 lead, but Cooper once again responded with a 10-yard run in the 2nd Quarter to tie it.

Coronado put up 10 unanswered points, but Garcia tacked on yet another touchdown run to make it 24-21 Coronado heading into the half.

After a field goal to tie it for Cooper, Jessus Menjivar gave them their first lead of the day on a 20-yard run to make it 31-24.

Already up 45-24, a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Garcia put the game out of reach.

The Cougars had a 32-point second half that helped them blow the game wide open and continue their undefeated 6-0 run.

Cooper had 515 yards of total offense in the game.

The Cougars head to Amarillo Palo Duro next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BCH Sports