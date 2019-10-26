Cooper defeats Lubbock High

Cooper returned to Shotwell this week to host Lubbock High for their week 9 meeting.

The Cougars jumped ahead quick in the first half and never looked back.

Noah Garcia took care of every score in the first quarter running for four touchdowns, including a 73-yarder.

Aidan Thompson would find Izaiah Clark and Braiden Hill for touchdown passes in the 2nd quarter. Garcia then found the end zone a 5th time before half and finished with 189 yards.

Cooper would score 49 points in the first half and it proved to be all they needed as the Cougars cruised to a 49-14 win over the Westerners.

The Cougars now take a week off and face Amarillo High in two weeks for the district championship.