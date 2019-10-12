Cooper defeats Amarillo Palo Duro, 42-6

The Cooper Cougars continued their impressive undefeated start to the 2019 season, taking down Amarillo Palo Duro at home

The Cougars got on the board with less than a minute into the ball game on a Noah Garcia touchdown run to make it 7-0 Cooper.

A 27-yard touchdown grab by Daelin Campos gave Cooper a 14-0 lead, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Aiden Thompson put the Cougars up 21-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

In the 2nd Quarter, Bryan Spotwood gave the Cougars a 28-0 lead on a 20-yard reception.

Palo Duro got on the board for the first and only time of the game with just under 6 minutes until the half on a touchdown run by Dondray Degrate. A missed extra point made it 28-6.

In the second half, the Cougars scored 14 unanswered points on a Campos touchdown run and a Corbin Russell touchdown grab in the 3rd Quarter to put the game away.

The Cougars improve to 7-0 on the season.

Cooper heads on the road to Amarillo Caprock next week.