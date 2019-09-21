Cooper defeats Wylie 30-0

The Cooper Cougars are 2-0 in the Southdown Showdown era after a 30-0 victory over the Wylie Bulldogs.

In the 1st Quarter, LaDainian Diaz helped lead the Cougars to their first points after a 69-yard interception, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Noah Garcia to put the Cougars up 7-0.

Dylon Davis had an interception later in the quarter that went 29-yards for a touchdown, extending the Cougar lead to 13-0.

In the 2nd Quarter, Noah Garcia scored his second touchdown of the night on a 14-yard score, giving the Cougars a 20-0 heading into the half.

After a field goal in the second half, the Cougars got on the board one final time on a Noah Garcia 8-yard touchdown run on the final play in the 3rd Quarter.

The Cougars pulled out the shutout, winning it 30-0 and improving to 4-0 on the 2019 season.

The Bulldogs loss drops them to 0-4 and extends their losing streak to 16 games.

Cooper hosts Lubbock Monterey next week.

The Bulldogs play in their first true home game next week against Brownwood.