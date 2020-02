The Cooper Cougars took care of business Friday night, defeating Wylie 62-50 to clinch the 3rd playoff seed.

Cooper took a 15-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back.

With the win, Cooper will play Amarillo Palo Duro.

Following the loss, Wylie secures the 4th playoff seed and will face Amarillo High in the first round of the playoffs.