Cooper defense answered the call when challenged

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cougars topped Crowley to finish the regular season with a victory.

The Cougars defense was faced with stopping district leading rusher Daunte Blake, and they did just that.

Cooper held Blake to just 92 yards on the ground and they stopped him three times on fourth down.

It was a great performance and a good way to head into the playoffs.

Roan said, “I think our coaches put a good plan together. Our defensive staff did a good job of putting the plan in. Our kids executed the plan. I thought our front seven did a great job of getting after it and bottling up their back, who is a talented back, last week that we played with Crowley’s back. We just bottled him up and trying to eliminate big plays, which, for the most part, we did. That was one thing. We got some fourth down stops. I thought our defense did a good job of getting the ball back to the offense and feeding off each other.”

Also, Cooper’s defense found the end zone in the game when Jett Villareal stripped the ball and ran 50 yards.

Cooper is going to be challenged by state-ranked Colleyville Heritage on Friday night.

They meet in Grapevine at 7 p.m.