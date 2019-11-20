Cooper defense continues to find the end zone

The Cooper Cougars are still alive after the first week of the Texas high school football playoffs.

The Cooper was a big part of the Cougars success this year, and that was never more true than in their victory over El Paso Del Valle.

The defense picked off six passes, and even more impressive, they returned three of those for touchdowns.

It’s really hard to find words to describe this group.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “The work together and play team defense. We wanted to do what we could to make Del Valle throw the football, and they threw it a lot more than they had in the past. They made some plays, but it allowed us to come up with some opportunities to get turnovers. We were fortunate to get six picks and turn some of those into points. Our kids know what to do when the ball is in their hands defensively. We’ve been fortunate to turn some of those into points. It’s about working together. The front guys are getting pressure force a couple of bad balls we took advantage of.

The Cougars defense is going to be tested this week in the Area championship game.

Azle is the next opponent.

The Hornets are ranked tenth in the state and score almost fifty points a game.

They play in Stephenville at 7 p.m. on Friday.