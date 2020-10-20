Cooper defense continues to grow every week

The Cooper Cougars picked up their first win in District 3-5A Div. I play, and the defense played a big part in their 54-21 win.

That side of the ball held the Justin Northwest offense to just 267 yards on the night.

They didn’t force any turnovers, but they were in the quarterback’s face all night, and the Texans running game never got going.

It was another good night for the Cougars “D.”

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “Yes sir, I was pleased with the way our front seven played last week against Northwest. It felt like it was going to be a big challenge and that’s something that we harped on all in practice was being able to win the line of scrimmage and be gap sound and try to control their run game and force them into some situations that we felt more comfortable with in the passing game with some pressure situations and things like that. I was real pleased with the progress the guys up front made, specifically, our inside backers and our defensive line. They did a really good job and die everything we worked on throughout the week.”

The Cougars and that defense get back to work on Friday night in their first road game since opening night.

Their game with Granbury is at 7 p.m.