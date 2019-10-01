Cooper defense is a turnover machine

Head coach Aaron Roan and his Cooper Cougars got things rolling on Friday night against Lubbock Monterey and dominated Monterey, 70-49.

Cooper was ahead by as many as 49 points before the Plainsmen picked up a bunch of points against the Cougars back ups.

Lost in the points explosion is the defensive performance.

The starters gave up just one touchdown and forced three turnovers.

That makes 13 turnovers in five games.

Roan said, “I’ve been pleased with the way they’ve been flying around. When they are getting to the football, we’ve got a bunch of people swarming to it. That’s when opportunities come. We’ve been opportunistic and taking advantage of some situations. I think our defensive line has done a great job of getting pressure on the quarterback sometimes forcing some early throws. Our secondary has been in position to take advantage of it and being able to be around the football, so if the ball is on the ground, they are able to get on it. That’s one thing I’ve been very pleased with the way our defensive kids have really gotten to the football and made great effort to get to the football, and that’s what team defense is all about.”

Cooper’s defense is going to be tested again this week against Lubbock Coronado.

The Mustangs opened district with a 45-14 victory over Lubbock High.

That game is Friday in Lubbock.