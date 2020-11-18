Cooper defense shines in victory over Saginaw

For the second time this season, Abilene High and Cooper both won on the same night.

The Cougars rolled over Saginaw for their 5th straight win of the season.

The offense was good, again, but the defense really stepped up big.

They gave up a big play at the start of the game and at the end of the game. In between, they absolutely shutdown the Rough Riders giving up just 130 yards.

The Cougars were every where, and Saginaw couldn’t do anything against them.

Aaron Roan said, “They are improving each week, as I think we are, as a team. That’s what it’s about getting better each opportunity that we have. We felt like if we could limit big plays we would have a chance to do that, as we do each week. It’s making people earn what they get. For the most part, we did that. We gave up a couple of big plays that we are going to work to correct this week. Even when we did that, the way the offense was able to answer those scores with scores of their own and putting the ball in the end zone. So, as a team, I was pleased collectively with the way we performed.”

The Cougars defense gets it’s biggest test of the district schedule on Thursday against Azle.

The Hornets are averaging over 60 points a game in district play.

That game kicks at 7 p.m.