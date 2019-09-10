Cooper defense stepping up early in season

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are getting ready to face off in the 59th annual Crosstown Showdown.

The Cooper Cougars are looking good heading into their game with the Eagles.

They rolled over the Grapevine Eagles on Friday night in the Champions Classic for a 42-14 victory.

Defensively, the Cougars continued to shine. They forced forced four more turnovers and held the Mustangs to just 299 yards.

Head Coach Aaron Roan is pleased with the way his defense is playing and giving his team a chance to win.

Aaron Roan said, “That’s what our defense is designed to do is work together and have people in every gap and be gap sound. One of the things that is important is communication, especially in the secondary, really all the way across the board. When we’re on the same page, it gives ourselves a chance to be successful stopping that offensive play. That’s one thing that we preach is to have good communication between the whistles and during pre-snap stuff. I’ve been pleased with how we’ve been able to do that. I’ve been really pleased with the effort they’ve put out in getting to the football and being a great team player.”

Abilene High is next for the Cougars. Cooper leads the overall series with the Eagles with 33 wins in 58 games.