Cooper did a good job of spreading the ball around vs. Palo Duro

The Cooper Cougars opened up the playbook against Palo Duro on Friday night and spread the ball around.

Noah Garcia had his normal great game with over 200 yards rushing.

Others got into the act, as well.

Aidan Thompson threw three touchdown passes, and he completed 71 percent of his passes in the game.

Daelin Campos caught nine passes for 111 yards.

The Cooper offense was spreading the wealth in the victory.

Roan said, “That was great to see. We felt like we could move the ball around, and we were able to do that. It just keeps us balanced. I was real pleased with the way we executed offensively and defensively. It was real good to see our team play collectively together, feeding off each other. We want to stay balanced in all that we do just to be able to keep people honest. I felt like that was one thing that we were able to do that week. We’ve got weapons. We’ve got players that we believe in and the schemes that we believe in.”

Cooper hits the road this week to take on Amarillo Caprock on Friday night.

Cooper beat the Longhorns last year at Shotwell.

They hope to make it a two-game sweep this year.