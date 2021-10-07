Cooper dominates Arlington Heights for second district win, 43-0

It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the Cooper Cougars were able to beat Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday night to improve to 2-1 in District 3-5A Division I play.

The Cougars struck first on their first drive of the night. Jeremiah Riley scored from two yards out to give Cooper a 7-0 lead.

That was the only scoring in the first quarter even though the Cougars outgained Arlington Heights, 114 to -2.

The Cougars found the end zone two more times in the second quarter.

Chris Warren connected with Cam Herron on touchdown passes of 16 yards and 27 yards to give Cooper a 20-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Cougars continued to pull away in the second half.

Cooper gets two points in a safety after the Yellowjackets snap the ball over the head of the punter to make it 22-0 Cooper.

Mykei Flye scored Cooper’s second rushing touchdown of the night and Chris Warren threw his third touchdown pass of the night.

Back up quarterback Cullen McMillon added a 12-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter to put an exclamation point on the night.

The Cougars win it, 43-0, and they are headed to Fort Worth next week to take on Brewer on Oct. 15.