Following a week off due to COVID-19 concerns, the Cougars rolled to victory 48-13 on the road at Saginaw.

Cooper improves to 5-1 on season and 4-0 in district play.

Saginaw dropped to 0-8 on season and 0-5 in district play.

Noah Garcia contributed in the Cougars impressive first half, scoring on two rushing touchdowns and another on the receiving end from Aiden Thompson.

The Cougars will host Azle next Thursday.