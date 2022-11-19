The Cooper Cougars went head to head in Fort Worth against Grapevine for the area title.

Coogs’ had a slow start in the first half with the Mustangs taking the lead 17-0 before halftime.

In the second quarter, Cooper decided to make something happen when Chris Warren threw to Malik Jackson to make the new score 17-7.

After the half Grapevine lead 24-7, but Cooper was not done fighting yet.

The Cougars ended up scoring two more touchdowns while the Mustangs were able to score two more as well to keep their lead.

The final score of the game, 38-21. Cooper ended their season with an overall record of 6-6.