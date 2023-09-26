ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are stuck a two-game losing streak as they approach district play.

They couldn’t hang on to the football and turned the ball over four times against Permian on Friday night, and that led to a 41-20 loss.

The Cougars are 1-4 after non-district play, but none of that really matters. District starts after this week’s open date.

What does head coach Aaron Roan what is the most important thing the Cougars need to do on a week that the team doesn’t have to prepare for a game?

He said, “For us, it’s beneficial to have it halfway through the season, so that we can evaluate our first five weeks. We are doing a lot of stuff getting better at what we’ve got to get better at. That’s important for us to do this week. It’s a great opportunity to improve what we need to. We’re going to look at some stuff for our next opponent, but this week is really about us getting better at utilizing the first five games that exposed some things that we need to fix and us fixing them. It comes at a good time so we can get those fixed.”

The Cougars start district play in a week and five days.

They are at home against the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders on October 6.

The Raiders are riding a two-game losing streak, too.