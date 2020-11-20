Cooper escapes with win in wild 66-55 shootout with Azle

The Cooper Cougars welcomed the Azle Hornets, a team they defeated in the playoffs last year, to Shotwell Thursday and battled to a 66-55 shootout win to remain undefeated in district play.

Aiden Thompson threw for a career high 294 yards and one of his receivers, Bryan Spotwood, tied the school record hauling in four touchdown receptions.

Noah Garcia continued his great career becoming the all-time leading rusher for AISD with a run in the first half.

With the win, the Cougars move to 5-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. Cooper has two district games remaining against Brewer and Crowley.

Crowley is next for Cooper on the road Friday, November 27.