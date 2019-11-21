Cooper explains the anatomy of an interception

The Cooper Cougars return to the field on Friday night in Class 5A Division I play.

The Cougars bring an interception happy defense to the second round in Stephenville.

How interception happy?

In eleven games, The Cougars picked off 25 passes and returned seven for touchdowns.

How does that happen?

We all see the interception itself, but what are we missing that causes those turnovers?

Isaiah Boutte said, “The D-line gets pressure on the quarterback, also the linebackers getting the pressure on the quarterback. It messes them up. They throw it up, something like that, and then we pick it off.”

Brady Miller said, “We are stopping the run. Our front seven is doing a great job stopping the run and forcing them to throw the ball. Our d-line and linebackers are getting pressure. There have been so many interceptions where they just throw it up, and we just go and catch it. You also don’t see the other secondary guys doing their job, so the other guy can shine. We are playing the game we love with our friends. It’s really what it comes down to. The fact that we are winning and doing so much fun makes it that much more fun.”

The Cougars defense is going to be tested Friday night by the Azle Hornets.

They meet in Stephenville at 7 p.m.