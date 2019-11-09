Cooper falls to Amarillo, Wylie wins final game

The District 2-5A Division I Title belongs to the Amarillo Sandies after handing Cooper their only loss of the regular season, 49-35.

With the loss, the Cougars record turns to 9-1 as they prepare to run into the playoffs.

In the opening quarter, Amarillo and Cooper traded blows, tied at 7 after a Noah Garcia touchdown heading into the 2nd Quarter.

Amarillo would score 21 unanswered points in the 2nd Quarter before Garcia scored again heading into the half.

The Cougars would narrow the gap to 35-21 heading into the 4th Quarter.

In the 4th, the Sandies would pull away to go on and win it 49-35 and capture the district title.

The Wylie Bulldogs closed out the season with a victory over Plainview.

The Bulldogs dominated in all facets of the game, winning in the finale at Plainview, 28-6.

With a loss by Canyon Randall, Wylie has been eliminated from postseason play.

The Bulldogs close the year at 2-8.