The Keller Indians proved to be too much for Cooper in the opener in a 37-14 victory over the Cougars.

Cooper fell behind on Keller’s first drive of the game, but they answered that score with one of their own.

The drive featured a 44-yard run by Daniel Bray, and a 41-yard completion by Austin Cummins.

The drive was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Bray to tie the game up at 7 in the first quarter.

Keller took command from that point by scoring the final 17 points of the first half.

Beckham Robinson hit a big play to Will Adams to give the Indians a 10-point lead.

Right before the half, Cameron Rayford scored his second touchdown of the half.

Keller led 24-7 at the half.

Keller added two more touchdowns to extend the lead before Troneal Robinson got cooper back on the board with a short touchdown run in the 4th quarter to make the score 37 to 14.

The Crosstown Showdown is next for the Cougars. They play next Friday night at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m. against Abilene High.