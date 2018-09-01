Cooper falls to Keller 41-15

August 31, 2018 - The ball did not bounce Cooper's way in new Head Coach Aaron Roan's opener against Keller, falling 41-15 at Shotwell Stadium.

Keller started out fast as Sloan Henry threw a 15 yard strike to Colton Nelson for a touchdown to give the Indians an early 7-0 in the 1st Quarter.

In the first Cooper possession with new QB Aiden Thompson under center, the Cougars turned the ball over on a fumble at their own 8 yard line.

The Indians capitalized and scored on the very next play by Enoch Enchobo for the touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion put the Indians up 15-0 in the blink of an eye.

The Cougars finally got on the board for the first time in 2018 on a scramble by Thompson.

The Indians could not be stopped offensively, as Henry began the first half 11 for 11 on completions en route to a blowout of the Cougars.

The Cougars look to rebound when they take on Grapevine on the road September 7th.