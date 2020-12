The Cooper Cougars dreams of a deep playoff run in 2020 were cut short in the Bi-District round of the playoffs at the hands of Mansfield Summit, 49-28.

The Cougars had no answers for the Jaguars as Mansfield Summit opened with 28 unanswered points.

The Cougars went into the half trailing 42-14.

Cooper closes the season with a 7-2 record.

Aiden Thompson broke the Cougars all-time passing record in the loss.

Noah Garcia closes out his career as the Cougars all-time rushing leader.