Cooper feels good after open week

Cooper Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is 1-1 in district and coming out of their open date.

The Cougars gained some momentum in week five with a great showing against Granbury.

Some might be concerned that the momentum was lost because the Cougars didn’t play last week.

Do not count coach Roan among those people.

He likes what he saw from his team in the last seven days.

Roan said, “What we try to do is take that momentum and keep last week as routine as possible, as far as what we do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and through out the week to be able to continue to build on that momentum and not throw a different schedule at them. I thought we were able to do that. I thought we had some good workouts last week. We got to work on some things that we need to last week. Last week was a great opportunity. It was good for us to get some rest and recovery. What we were able to do was treat it like a game prep week, so that there routine and things were the same. It’s unique with us playing on a Thursday after the open week. We were able to focus on the things that we needed to.”

Cooper is back at home in District 3-5A Division I play on Thursday night.

They host Fort Worth Arlington Heights at 7 p.m.

The Yellowjackets are 0-2 in district play.