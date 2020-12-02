Cooper finished 2020 strong and earned first outright title since 2009

The Cooper Cougars went to Crowley to finish off this crazy regular season, and they were dominant in the victory over the Eagles.

Noah Garcia found the end zone three times and Aidan Thompson threw one touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Cougars bounced back from giving up 55 points the week before and gave up just one touchdown to Crowley.

The Cougars are outright district champions for the first time since 2009, and their head coach liked the way his guys finished the season.

Aaron Roan said, “I thought we came out on Thankgiving week and had a good week of preparation and got ready to go play. It was a little different not having school and those sorts of things, but we are fortunate that our kids have been doing that for a while. Our seniors have been practicing over Thanksgiving for a while, usually it’s a different setting, a playoff setting. They knew what was entailed in that week. I thought we had a good week of preparation and real proud of the way they played on Friday.”

Cooper is the top seed from District 3-5A Division I in the playoffs.

They will host the fourth seed from District 4-5A Division I next week.

This week is an open date for the Cougars.