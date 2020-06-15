Cooper football returns to practice from a distance

After the 2019-2020 school year abruptly came to a close, the Cooper Cougars football program has finally returned to action.

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “It’s a blessing that we’ve been able to have an opportunity from the UIL and the state to be able to get back to work and get our kids up here, it’s exciting to see faces.”

Aiden Thompson said, “It definitely felt like Christmas Eve the night before we worked out. It’s exciting to come back with the boys and get back to work.”

For Cougar athletes, the workouts became a positive sign of things to come.

Roan said, “There are other entrances that we can use and we can get them on campus and it helps with their warm-up as they’re getting over here. They get a little stride in and walk through as they’re getting screened in the process.”

Prior to the workouts, the athletes did all they could to stay in shape.

Thompson said, “At the park, my house, anywhere, just trying to find grass. That way we’re a step ahead when we come out here.”

With the current set-up implemented by AISD, players and coaches have had to maintain social distancing at all times.

Roan said, “The setting is different because of limitations that we have so it slows down. At this point right now, in working to get them back in shape, it’s not a bad thing.”

Thompson said, “You’re not allowed to have contact so it’s kind of weird but we’re still getting good work in, staying positive, and keeping the ball rolling.”

The coaches said they are thankful for the players return to the field with ears to follow instruction.

Roan said, “I’ve been really pleased with the way our kids handled it. We had a meeting about it so that when we’re able to get started it’s going to be in a different setting and we’re going to need your help with that.”