Cooper freshman Keegan Anderson looks great in debut at quarterback

The Cooper Cougars picked up their third win in district play by beating Saginaw on Thursday night.

Head coach Aaron Roan handed the keys to the offense to freshman quarterback Keegan Anderson on Thursday night, and he helped steer the offense to 41 first half points and 581 total yards.

It’s not every day that you let a freshman start at quarterback, but the coach was really happy with the way he played in his first varsity start.

Roan said, “I thought he stayed calm. I thought he managed our offense efficiently. He did what he was coached to do and took what was given to him by the defense. He threw some good balls for completions and was settled the whole time. It was good to see. I thought he managed the offense really well, and we were able to go get points. He was prepared. He stepped up in the pocket and doesn’t get rattled, just keeping his eyes where they need to. We were able to see that. We more experience that he gets the more comfortable he’s going to be. He’s been working with those guys all season long. I’m not surprised that he performed the way he did. We were able to watch him through out the week.”

Cooper is back in action on Friday night over in Azle.

The Hornets and the Cougars combined for 121 points in a Cooper victory last year.

You probably should expect that many points this year.