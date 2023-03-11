ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High takes on Cooper in the Crosstown Showdown at Cougar Field Saturday.

Both teams are 1-1 in district 4-5A play and battled it out on the mound, each looking to gain a win. Six-run sixth inning lift Cooper to a, 12-8 win over Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown.

In the first inning, Coogs jumped on the board first off a steal to home plate before an out was made by Abilene High in a rundown between second and first base to close the inning.

Abilene High tied it 1-1 after an RBI to left field that sent the runner home. Cooper advanced their lead 2-1 in the second with bases load only losing and out on the play.

In the third, Cooper gained three to extend their lead, 5-2 over Abilene High. By the sixth inning six runs lead the Cougars to a 12-8 victory over Abilene High.

Abilene High falls to 1-2 in district play, Cooper moves to 2-1.