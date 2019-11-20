Cooper glad to be alive in the second round

The Cooper Cougars lead a group of seven Big Country schools that are still in the playoffs this week.

The Cougars used a big defensive effort to punch their ticket to the area round of the postseason for the fifth year in a row and eleventh time in the last twelve years.

This is the best time of the year, and it feels good to get that first playoff win under their belt.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan said, “Absolutely! The first game jitters a little bit. It’s kind of like that to some degree in the playoffs. So, just settling down and playing good football. We were able to settle down and do that and get some confidence going into this week. It’s about surviving and advancing and doing what you can to get one more point. We were fortunate to do that last Friday. I was real pleased with how we responded to each other. I thought we did in the second half when we gave up a couple of touchdowns, and it was big for us to get back on the field and answer it right back. I was real proud of that and pleased with how we were able to clean up our execution in the second half.”

It gets harder from this point forward for the Cougars.

The tenth-ranked Azle Hornets are next for Cooper.

The Hornets are 10-1 this year and average almost 50 points a game.

They meet in Stephenville at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.