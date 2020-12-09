Cooper glad to play at home one more time in 2020

The Cooper Cougars are back in the playoffs for the 14th year in a row, and they won an outright district championship for the first time since 2009.

There are dominant teams in high school football, and then there’s Cooper.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team won it’s district contests by an average of 38 points per game.

They scored 48 points or more in every district game, and the Cougars topped the 60 point mark two times.

The district title gives them a home game in the playoffs, and Roan is happy to be there.

Roan said, “For us, it’s a fun environment and atmosphere everytime we get to play at Shotwell Stadium. The course of this season worked out strangely, and we lost two home games. We haven’t been at homevery much. I am excited to be able to play in front of our home community, having our band and spirit groups out there. It’s football, so that’s what’s exciting about the opportunity that we have to play at Shotwell Stadium”

Cooper starts the 2020 postseason against Mansfield Summit on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cougars are riding a 7-game winning streak. Summit is 4-4.