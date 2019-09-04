Cooper handles distractions to pick up victory

The Cooper Cougars won a hard fought 21-20 decision over the Keller Indians on Friday night in the metroplex.

The game was delayed by rain, and the rain made the trip over to Keller longer than it would normally be without the rain.

All of that means the pregame routine is shaken up, and routines are very important in football.

Roan says he’s really proud of how his guys handled the destractions.

Roan said, “You can control what you can control. Traffic, we got into that a little bit because of the weather. We can’t control that. When we were able to get out there on the field, it was within our normal alotted time for pregame routine, so when we were able to get there, and get warmed up, and get ready to play, that was in the time frame we were used to, so our kids handled it well, I was proud of that. It’s control what you can control, and when we get an opportunity to play, we’ve got to go out and perform. As coaches, we worry about it more than the kids do. We kind of like our plan and our structure to go the way it’s supposed to, but you’ve got to maintain flexability and those kind of things.”

Cooper plays at Shotwell Stadium for the first time this season on Friday night.

They welcome the Grapevine Mustangs to town for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.