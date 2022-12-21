Cooper, Hawley, Merkel and Wylie deliver the Top 5 Plays of the Year

5: Cooper beats San Angelo Central on an overtime touchdown pass from Chris Warren to Malik Johnson.

4: Wylie comes from behind and beats state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider in District 4-5A Division II play on a touchdown pass from K.J. Long to Braden Regala. The 2-point conversion gave Wylie a 39-38 victory.

3: Merkel’s Joey Zink makes like Patrick Mahomes during scrambling play that ends with a touchdown pass to Elijah Olivarez against Comanche.

2: Wylie, again. K.J. Long delivers another come from behind victory. This time it comes in the playoffs. Wylie trailed by 10 with 5:00 to go in the game, but scored the final 20 points of the game. The game winner came with :03 left on the clock. K.J. Long to Harrison Heighten for the touchdown and the victory.

1: Hawley rallies to beat Cisco in the season finale for the district championship. Rodey Hooper to Will Scott with three seconds left gave Hawley a 33-30 victory, and it eventually led to the school’s first state championship.