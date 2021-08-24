Cooper is excited to 2021 started

The Cooper Cugars are three days from starting the 2021 season.

They start the year ranked fourteenth in the state by Harris Ratings, and the Cougars are favored to win another district title this year.

It’s been a long time since the Cougars played a game that counts, and head coach Aaron Roan says his guys are more than ready to get on the field on Friday night.

Roan said, “It’s exciting. It’s exciting when we get a chance to get into our routine and get into game week and draw that focus up a little bit more. It was good to go against someone else last week in a scrimmage setting. I think we got some good out of that, and now we are looking forward to seeing the progress we make in a week’s time in a game setting. We do have some inexperienced guys in some skill positions, but they are getting better every day. That’s what we want to see. Go out and be your best each and every day and continue to progress and trust the process.”

Cooper starts the season against Keller on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cougars are 3-2 in their last five season openers.