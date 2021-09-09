Cooper is excited to take the field against Wylie

The Cooper Cougars are set to take on the Wylie Bulldogs in the 3rd Southtown Showdown with the Wylie Bulldogs.

The Cougars are riding a 2-game winning streak over the Bulldogs and outscored Wylie by a combined 78-0 in those two games.

The 2020 game was cancelled because of Covid-19, so this is the first meeting between the schools in two years.

For their part, Cooper is ready to take the field at Sanidfer Stadium.

Jacobe Moore said, “It’s always good to play a rival, obviously, but they’re still just another team. We’ve just got to do what we got to do. That’s what we came to do, and it’s also great to get better in the process.”

Hagen Davilla said, “It kind of shows because the word around is, ‘What football team is the best in Abilene?” It used to only us and Abilene High. Now, with Wylie, they are in it, too. They’ve gotten better, and they are a better team, now. I think it puts a chip on our shoulder to go compete more. For the most part, most of us are just taking it as just a normal game and trying to not let our nerves take over, so we play smart and play good.”

The Cougars and the Wylie Bulldogs are set to meet at Wylie.

Friday’s game is the first Southtown Showdown at Sandifer Stadium.

They kick it off at 7 p.m.