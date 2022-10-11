The Cooper Cougars lost to Wichita Falls Rider up north on Friday night 51-21 to open District 2-5A Division II play.

The Cougars continue district play this week, and they are back at home.

Normally, being at home isn’t a story, but this is the first time Cooper’s been at Shotwell Stadium since September 16th.

Four weeks is a long time, and Roan is happy that his team is playing a game in Abilene.

Roan said, “It’s always exciting playing in Shotwell Stadium. When I was a kid growing up around this area, ‘Shotwell Stadium! Shotwell Stadium!’ It’s a great venue. It’s a great place to play. We’ve got a great fan base. We’ve got great community that loves football. Getting back to Shotwell Stadium is always fun. It’s always good to be at home. You have the normalcy of what’s going on duringyour school day. We’re excited. We’re excited to get back at home and play in front of our crowd.”Sots

The Cougars try to get back on track on Friday night against the Palo Duro Dons.

Both teams are coming off losses to open district play.

They kick it off at 7 p.m.