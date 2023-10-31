Head coach Aaron Roan’s team dominated Lubbock High on Friday night and clinched a playoff berth.

That makes 17 straight trips to the playoffs for the Cougars.

It’s a remarkable streak, and it’s a streak they are very proud of.

Roan said, “I think it’s really important. It’s continuing the tradition and framework that’s been going on in this program for a long time. This is a group of guys that wanted to continue that streak. Its just the opportunity that this program has to play extra football. You only get 10 guaranteed games, if you are lucky, so having an eleventh game is something that we are proud of.”

Cooper is back at home for this years Southtown Showdown.

They host Wylie in the Southtown Showdown on Friday at 7 p.m.